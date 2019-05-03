Jaden Smith to play younger version of Kanye West in new Showtime series

US actor Jaden Smith attends the New York premiere of ‘Skate Kitchen’ at IFC Centre on August 7, 2018 in New York City. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 3 — American TV network Showtime is currently working on a limited half-hour anthology series, Omniverse, produced by Kanye West.

Although details of the show are still scarce, the network said that it will delve into “the many doors of perception.”

According to Showtime, the first season will examine “the Ego through an alternate reality version of Kanye West.”

20-year-old Smith will be reportedly playing the young version of this alternate Kanye West.

West and Scooter Braun will be attached to the project as executive producers. According to various sources, Jaden Smith will also executive produce on behalf of his family’s Westbrook Studios.

Lee Sung Jin will serve as both executive producer and writer.

The show’s pilot, titled Singularity, was directed by actor Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

“Omniverse is not set in our world nor about our world’s Kanye West as we aim to add a new spin on alternate realities, consciousness, and push the limits of half hour narrative,” explained Lee Sung Jin in an official statement.

This isn’t Smith’s first venture into acting. He most recently starred in Life in a Year and State Kitchen. He also appeared in two Netflix projects, the animated series Neo Yokio and Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down. — AFP-Relaxnews