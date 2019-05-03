Clare Rewcastle Brown, Ambiga, Tian Chua among ‘celebrity guests’ to appear on Instant Cafe Theatre’s ‘The May 9’ comedy show

Instant Café Theatre co-founder Jo Kukathas is back with two of her beloved alter egos Curry Spice (pic) and YBeeee for the May 9 Show. — Pix courtesy of Instant Café Theatre

PETALING JAYA, May 3 – Some of Malaysia’s headline-making names are set to make an appearance on The May 9 Show, Instant Café Theatre’s upcoming comedy talk show.

Sarawak Report founder Clare Rewcastle Brown, political activist Ambiga Sreenivasan, PKR vice-president Tian Chua, transgender rights activist Nisha Ayub, Klang MP Charles Santiago and activist lawyer Siti Kasim are among the different celebrity guests featured each night.

They will be joined by Curry Spice and YBeeee – the beloved characters created by thespian Jo Kukathas – alongside Sean Ghazi, the host of the It’s Never Too Late, Late Talk Show.

The May 9 Show is being staged exactly one year after last year’s historic 14th General Election (GE14).

Jo’s iconic alter ego YBeeee (Yang Berhormat), the archetypal Malaysian political in the old regime talks about his hopes of making Malaysia great again (for him, of course) after losing the last election.

Curry SpicE, a creation that “possessed” Jo while she was shopping for a purple wig for her other famous alter ego Ribena Berry – is a candid, Cockney-accented Sentul native who has big plans to be the next Prime Minister.

“I was powerless and rather terrified. When I put it on, I became possessed by this character of a bisexual Indian girl from Sentul who had been to London for two months and came back sounding like a Spice Girl,” she said, giving audiences an idea of what to expect. After losing the last election, YBeeee wants to make Malaysia great again.

From a lawyer-biting dog to persecuting women for marching on International Women’s Day, the well-known (and sometimes puzzling) events of Malaysia Baru under the Pakatan Harapan government are explored through a comedic lens.

ICT co-founder Jo teamed up with Zalfian Fuzi, Kam Raslan and Na’a Murad to put together the show which involved plenty of research and listing down ideas on mahjong paper.

“You approach it all fronts, cautiously the way you would a spiky porcupine.

“My fellow writers and I examine the creature, discuss it, make notes, do research in papers and books, try to look underneath it, ask other people their thoughts and opinions and basically understand this lovable but spiky creature we call the nation,” Jo told Malay Mail.

Working with ICT has always been fun for Sean, who enjoys the pressure-cooker process.

The West End performer and actor acknowledged being in unprecedented territory given the change of government. Sean Ghazi plays the host of the It’s Never Too Late, Late Talk Show, which features special guests each night.

“It has been tricky this time around, given the context of a new government for the first time around but I think we’re on to something,” he said.

Asked how Malaysian politicians will respond to the material if they were part of the audience, Jo hopes they will see the show’s funny side but also the truth behind it.

“But I suspect that certain Malaysian Officials won’t find it funny at all,” she said.

“I would hope that they would laugh along with us – no matter what the political persuasion – we’re all in this together. And it’s healthy to laugh at yourself, isn’t it?” added Sean.

The May 9 Show runs from May 8 until May 18 at dpac.

Tickets are priced at RM50, RM65 and RM150, available at dpac.com.my or call 03-4065 0001.