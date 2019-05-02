Sylvester Stallone shares new ‘Rambo 5: Last Blood’ behind-the-scenes clip

A file picture of US actor Sylvester Stallone. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Sylvester Stallone has another treat for Rambo fans with more behind-the-scenes teasers from upcoming Rambo 5: Last Blood.

Stallone previously teased with a snap on Instagram but this time he shares a few clips from the shoot which includes him in full Rambo mode sharpening his knife and firing a few rounds at unseen villains.

In the fifth film, John Rambo will find himself forced back into action when a friend’s daughter is kidnapped by a Mexican sex-trafficking cartel. Teaming up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped, Rambo will go full on commando mode to save the girls and bring down the crime lord.

The film also stars Paz Vega, Adriana Barraza, Joaquin Cosio, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Oscar Jaenada.

Stallone was last seen in the role in 2008’s Rambo. The first film, First Blood, was released in 1982. This was followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985 and Rambo III in 1988.

Rambo 5: Last Blood is slated for US release on September 20.