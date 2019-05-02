Preacher PU Abu’s family a target of continued public ridicule, ex-wife pleads for former in-laws

PU Abu says everything that happened is his fault alone, and not his mother's. — Instagram/puabu.official

PETALING JAYA, May 2 — After the public outcry for divorcing his seven-month pregnant wife and taking on a new wife in a “janda” (widow/divorcee), Islamic reality television personality PU Abu Sufyan’s family members are now on the receiving end of insults.

Screenshot from PU Abu's Instastory — Instagram/puabu.official

PU Abu, who has remained silent on the matter, last declaring he would only make a statement if his father allowed it, posted a screenshot of a Direct Message received which said he was an embarrassment to his parents, and insulted his mother.

He also commented, “My mother is not guilty. Everything that has happened, is my fault.”

Screenshot of Ain Afini's Instatory — Instagram/ainafini

Meanwhile, ex-wife, Ain Afini in an Instastory yesterday, posted sympathies for her former in-laws on being dragged into the uproar.

“I have a very good family-in-law,” Ain posted.

“Best father-in-law, sister and brother-in-law, people who always there.”

She said children make mistakes, and parents should not have to bear the brunt of it, having done their best to advise.

“The wrong on an individual is on that individual alone. Don’t blame other which no longer, and are in no way connected.”