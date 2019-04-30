First look at Jim Carrey’s character from ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ (VIDEO)

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is set for US release on November 8. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 30 — Ahead of its rumoured first trailer release, a leaked image of Jim Carrey’s look from Sonic the Hedgehog has made its way online.

According to reports, SEGAbits shared an image of Carrey as the villainous Doctor Robotnik aka Dr Eggman and there’s a possibility that a trailer could be out tomorrow as well.

Rumor: First look at Robotnik in the #SonicMovie, trailer releases tomorrow pic.twitter.com/IMf4pjQX6U — SEGAbits (@SEGAbits) April 29, 2019

While no official synopsis has been released, the film will follow a cop (James Marsden) in the rural town of Green Hills who tries to help Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) escape from those looking to capture him.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set for US release on November 8.