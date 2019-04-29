K-pop meets Bollywood: IN2IT share dance cover of ‘Student of the Year 2’ song (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Twitter of K-pop boy band IN2IT shaking a leg to a song from ‘Student of the Year 2’.

MUMBAI, April 29 — Looks like some Bollywood fever may have rubbed on to K-pop boy band IN2IT who recently shared a video of them grooving to the first song from Karan Johar’s upcoming Student of the Year 2.

The group took to Twitter to share a clip of them performing to The Jaawani Song from the highly anticipated movie that stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

The seven members of the K-pop group that consists of Yoo Jiahn, Jung Yeon-tae, Hwang In-ho, Han Hyun-uk, Lee In-pyo, Kim Sung-hyun and Isaac Voo were certainly killing it with those sleek dance moves.

No stranger to India, IN2IT earlier this month performed at live concerts in Mumbai and Delhi. Let’s hope they show off more Bollywood moves in the future and who knows maybe have a cameo in a movie too!