Stop urinating in lifts: Malaysian actress Haneesya Hanee rues mentality of neighbours

It’s a challenge to hold her breath when Haneesya Hanee takes the lifts at home. — Picture from Twitter/HaneesyaHanee

PETALING JAYA, April 26 — Every trip back and forth to her home at the Housing Project for the Hardcore Poor (PPRT) scheme is an assault to the sense of smell for actress Haneesya Sayed Sahlan.

In a Twitter posting yesterday, the 18-year-old former Dewi Remaja 2019/2019 admitted she was staying in a PPRT flat and her pet peeve about living there was the stench of urine in the lifts.

“I swear I don’t get why one would urinate in the lifts.

“From the top floor to the ground floor, I have to hold my breath and sometimes have to endure the foul stench of urine.”

Accompanying the post were two snaps, one showing a litter-strewn lift with a puddle of partially dried urine and another of the closed-circuit surveillance camera in the lift.

Wei Aku sebenarnya duduk rumah ppr je. Tapi Aku paling pantang Bila naik lif cam ni. Kencing. Aku sumpah tak fhm kenapa nk Kencing dlm lif. Kotor n busuk. Dari tingkat atas nk sampai bawah Aku kena tahan nafas kadang2 terpaksa la bau kencing ni. pic.twitter.com/dpxJZPr3Hq — HaneesyaHanee (@HaneesyaHanee) April 24, 2019

“What I don’t get is there are CCTV cameras, but it’s as if they don’t function.”

She went on to elaborate that many people had made reports on the matter and pleaded with residents to not relieve themselves in the lift.

Most replies to the post have not been kind to the controversial beauty queen, who had her Dewi Remaja title revoked in January following a controversial viral video that showed her and two other finalists allegedly drinking and partying in a nightclub.

While some were sympathetic of her predicament, and even echoed her sentiments, many others told her move to a better place and to not expect more living in the PPRT.