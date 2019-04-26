New album of Prince’s unreleased demos out in June

Singer Prince performs in a surprise appearance on the ‘American Idol’ television show finale at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California in this May 24, 2006 file picture. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 26 — The Prince Estate and Warner Bros Records have announced that the album Originals will be released on June 7 via streaming platform Tidal.

The collection comprises 15 previously unreleased demos that Prince recorded from 1981 through 1991. It features hit songs that the singer-songwriter ultimately gave to contemporaries, such as The Bangles’ Manic Monday, Sheila E’s The Glamorous Life, and Kenny Rogers’ You’re My Love.

The album closes with Prince’s original version of Sinead O’Connor’s 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U, which was released as a standalone single in 2018.

According to Variety, the songs on Originals were selected collaboratively by Jay-Z and music manager Troy Carter on behalf of the late singer’s estate.

Originals will first stream on Tidal from June 7, on what would have been Prince’s 61st birthday.

The album will be available for download and streaming on other platforms, as well as on CD, from June 21.

Originals can be pre-ordered here. In the meantime, see the album’s full tracklist below:

1. Sex Shooter (first released by Apollonia 6, 1984)

2. Jungle Love (first released by The Time, 1984)

3. Manic Monday (first released by The Bangles, 1985)

4. Noon Rendezvous (first released by Sheila E., 1984)

5. Make-Up (first released by Vanity 6, 1982)

6. 100 MPH (first released by Mazarati, 1986)

7. You’re My Love (first released by Kenny Rogers, 1986)

8. Holly Rock (first released by Sheila E., 1985)

9. Baby, You’re a Trip (first released by Jill Jones, 1987)

10. The Glamorous Life (first released by Sheila E., 1984)

11. Gigolos Get Lonely Too (first released by The Time, 1982)

12. Love... Thy Will Be Done (first released by Martika, 1991)

13. Dear Michaelangelo (first released by Sheila E., 1985)

14. Wouldn’t You Love To Love Me? (first released by Taja Sevelle, 1987)

15. Nothing Compares 2 U (first released by The Family, 1985) — AFP-Relaxnews