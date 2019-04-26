Bruce Springsteen announces new album coming in June

Bruce Springsteen performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 26 — The Boss is back in town: Bruce Springsteen said yesterday he will release his first new album in five years this June, promising a return to his signature ruminations on the American condition.

Springsteen’s 19th studio album Western Stars, set for release June 14, drew inspiration from southern California pop classics of the 1960s and 70s, the legendary artist from New Jersey said.

“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” Springsteen said, calling it a “jewel box.”

The album’s first single, Hello Sunshine, will drop just after midnight ET.

The 13-track album includes “a sweeping range of American themes, of highways and desert spaces, of isolation and community and the permanence of home and hope,” the 69-year-old’s statement said.

Western Stars — whose cover art shows a horse with a glossy brown coat galloping across the desert towards the horizon — is Springsteen’s first studio album since 2014’s High Hopes that followed 2012’s Wrecking Ball.

It also comes months after the artist closed his wildly successful run on Broadway, a 236-concert residency that ended in December after several renewals.

The intimate show — which is now available for streaming on Netflix — became one of Broadway’s most coveted tickets, with resale prices running upwards of US$1000 (RM4,149). — AFP