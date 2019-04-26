‘Avengers: Endgame’ off to record start in US, Canada

Fans of the Avengers strike a pose while dressed in costumes for a costume contest before the first screening of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California April 25, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 26 — Marvel Studios superhero spectacle Avengers: Endgame hauled in a record US$60 million (RM248 million) at US and Canadian box offices during its night debut yesterday, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

Global ticket sales for the film about Iron Man, Hulk and other popular characters reached US$305 million for the first two days, Disney said.

The domestic debut topped the previous opening night record of US$57 million set in 2015 by Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Endgame also has achieved records in China and several other countries and is expected to pack theatres around the world this weekend.

The three-hour film starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson is the final chapter in a story told across 22 Marvel films. It picks up after last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, when many of Marvel’s big-screen superheroes appeared to turn to dust.

In Endgame, the survivors plot to kill the supervillain Thanos and undo his damage. — Reuters