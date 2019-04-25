‘The Good Fight’ renewed for a fourth season

Actors such as Michael Sheen, Matthew Perry and Jane Lynch have featured in ‘The Good Fight’, a spinoff of the hit show ‘The Good Wife’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 25 — CBS’s streaming service has announced that its The Good Wife spinoff is set to return for a fourth season. Season three of the legal drama is currently screening on CBS All Access.

As yet, there’s no word on when the new season will premiere or how many episodes have been ordered.

“The Good Fight is in the middle of an incredible third season and continues to be a flagship original series for the service,” Julie McNamara, executive vice-president, original content, CBS All Access, said in a statement. “Its visionary creators, Robert and Michelle King, and the extraordinary cast continue to explore the cultural climate with insight, humour and courage, and we can’t wait to see where these indelible characters go next.”

The Good Fight is currently in its third season, with new episodes out every Thursday. Outside the US, the drama is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Season three will conclude May 16 on CBS All Access.

The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. Since it launched, the show has earned critical acclaim for its approach to current events, notably concerning the politics of Donald Trump. — AFP-Relaxnews