See Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson in new trailer for ‘Men In Black: International’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Men In Black: International’ that stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson among others.

LOS ANGELES, April 25 — Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Men In Black: International that sees Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson suit up as the next MIB agents.

Joining them are Emma Thompson, who reprises her Men in Black III role as Agent O and Liam Neeson, who plays the head of the London MIB branch.

The synopsis for the film reads: “The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.”

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall.

Men In Black: International is set for release here on June 13.