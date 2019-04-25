‘Outlander’ star Donnelly takes the lead in Joss Whedon’s new HBO series

Laura Donnelly also stars in the forthcoming ‘Tolkien’ movie, alongside Lily Collins and Nicholas Hoult, in theatres May 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 25 — The creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Firefly is returning to TV via HBO with a new series titled The Nevers. The show will star Laura Donnelly, previously seen in Outlander.

The Nevers will follow a group of women in Victorian times who “find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world”, HBO explained.

Donnelly is set to play the character of Amalia True, billed as a reckless, impulsive, emotionally damaged hero of her time, a threat to the stuffy Victorian society of the day.

“Laura Donnelly has charisma, wisdom and an anarchic precision that not only captures Amalia but defines her,” said Whedon. “She’s fierce and she’s funny — and I need both for the journey ahead.”

As well as penning the show with Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie — two writers he previously worked with on Buffy the Vampire Slayer — Whedon will also serve as showrunner and director.

HBO bagged the rights to the show — coveted by a host of platforms, including Netflix — in 2018. At the time, Whedon described the project as “maybe the most ambitious narrative I’ve created”.

HBO has not yet announced when The Nevers might premiere.

The Nevers will be Whedon’s first new TV show since Dollhouse (2009-2010), and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-present), which he co-created. In the meantime, he has directed Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron films.

Donnelly, who hails from Northern Ireland, has played Jenny Fraser in the Outlander fantasy series since 2014. — AFP-Relaxnews