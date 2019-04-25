Madonna and Maluma tie the knot in new ‘Medellin’ video (VIDEO)

Madonna and Maluma throw a rowdy wedding party in their new ‘Medellin’ video. — Picture from Madonna/Youtube.com via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, April 25 — Yesterday, the 60-year-old pop star unveiled the visual of her Maluma-assisted single in a live event hosted by MTV.

Directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgo, the six-minute video shows Madonna impersonating her eye-patched alter ego Madame X.

It opens on the singer kneeling before an altar.

“Dear God, how could I trust anyone after years of disappointment and betrayal? How could I not want to run away again and again? Escape. I will never be what society expects me to be,” she whispers in a prayer.

The cinematic clip also features Madonna assuming the identity of a cha-cha instructor, seducing Colombian singer Maluma in a passionate one-on-one.

The pair is then seen throwing an exuberant wedding celebration — with Madonna wearing a white wedding dress 35 years after her iconic Like a Virgin look.

Medellin is the lead single from the singer’s fourteenth studio album, Madame X. The record will be the follow-up to 2015’s Rebel Heart.

Ahead of the album’s release on June 14, Madonna and Maluma will perform their collaborative track at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1. — AFP-Relaxnews