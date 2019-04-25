James Bond 25 to be revealed very soon

British actor Daniel Craig has starred in four ‘James Bond’ films so far. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 25 — The title and cast of Daniel Craig’s expected swansong as 007 will be announced today from an “iconic 007 location”, according to the official James Bond Twitter account.

The big reveal is to come at 1210 GMT, with users able to ask the cast questions using the #BOND25 hashtag.

The 25th edition of the British spy saga has been beset by problems and delays.

Initially scheduled for release last autumn, the film was then pushed back to February. It is now expected to debut on April 8.

The Playlist, an industry news site, reported that Scott Z. Burns has been hired to rewrite the original script by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

It called Burns “one of the top emergency rescue script doctors in Hollywood”.

British actress and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also brought in to “liven up” the script at Craig’s request, The Guardian reported this month.

The film’s original director Danny Boyle was replaced by Cary Fukunaga in September. Boyle dropped out because of reported “creative differences”.

Industry publications say some of the action is to be filmed in Italy, with returning cast members including Ralph Fiennes (Skyfall) and Lea Seydoux (Spectre). — AFP