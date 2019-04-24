Netflix could soon randomly select something for you to watch

Netflix could automatically choose something for you to watch. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — Late last week, AndroidPolice reported that Netflix is testing a pair of new features that will help the indecisive decide what to watch.

In the same way you can shuffle the song lineup of your music playlists, some Netflix Android app users can now shuffle episodes in a TV series; however, if you can’t even decide which show you want, Netflix itself can randomly select something to watch to save you from your indecision. These features are not available to everyone yet, just to a handful of those using the Netflix for Android.

An AndroidPolice tipster reported to the site that — while on their phone — Netflix had offered to randomly select something to watch. Furthermore, when playing an episode from a series, a new button was added to the playback controls labelled “Random Episode.” If you can’t decide which episode of Friends you want to watch, this option is for you.

These features are currently being tested, and Netflix has not announced whether or not the option with roll out to all versions of the platform. — AFP-Relaxnews