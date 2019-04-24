Marisa Tomei joins Pete Davidson in Judd Apatow comedy

A file picture of actress Marisa Tomei. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — The as-yet untitled film is a coming-of-age comedy set in Staten Island.

American comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson is already attached to star. Judd Apatow (Bridesmaids, The Big Sick) will direct.

The comedy, which is set in Staten Island, New York, will use elements from Davidson’s life. It was co-written by Apatow, Davidson and Dave Sirus. Tomei will play Davidson’s mother.

Bel Powley and Bill Burr are also part of the cast.

Although no further details about the plot or title are known, the film is set for a June 19, 2020 release.

Oscar-winner Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Big Short) was last seen as Spider-Man’s Aunt May in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. She will reprise her role for as May Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is set to release July 5, and will also be seen in upcoming Franco-American production Frankie with Isabelle Huppert and Greg Kinnear. — AFP-Relaxnews