Jennifer Garner leads People magazine’s beautiful list

Actress Jennifer Garner arrives for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 24 — Actress, businesswoman and children’s advocate Jennifer Garner is featured on the cover of People magazine’s annual beautiful issue, the magazine said yesterday.

People said it chose the 47-year-old Alias actress for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In addition to film and TV roles, Garner co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm and works as an ambassador for advocacy group Save the Children.

Garner told People that she never considered herself “one of the pretty girls” when she was growing up in West Virginia. She described her style at the time as “band geek-chic”.

Her current “uniform” more often than not is workout clothes, or jeans, a sweater and sneakers, if she is not dressed up for a red carpet or photo shoot.

When she does get glammed up, Garner said her kids will ask “‘Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?’”

“And I see the compliment in that,” she said. “They just want me to look like mum.”

People’s beautiful issue will hit newsstands on Friday. — Reuters