Indian remake of ‘Luther’ in the works

Idris Elba has played detective John Luther in the British series since its 2010 debut. — AFP pic

BALI, April 24 — The hit British show Luther following the investigations of detective John Luther, which launched in 2010, is getting an Indian remake, according to US media reports from the APOS conference in Bali, yesterday. India’s Applause Entertainment will develop and produce the project.

At this stage, no official title for the show or further details about the project have been revealed. The remake will be developed and produced by Mumbai-based Applause Entertainment, which has already remade British shows The Office and Criminal Justice for India. The latter has now debuted on Hotstar, Disney’s Indian digital platform, with The Office due to follow soon.

“The original Luther has a tremendous international following, and we believe that an Indian version will work very well in our region,” said Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair.

Launched in 2010 on BBC One, Luther is a hit drama series starring British actor Idris Elba as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther. The show sees the London detective investigating serious crimes while battling his own personal demons and is currently in its fifth season, which concluded Jan 4.

Note that Luther already has Russian (Klim) and South Korean (Less Than Evil) remakes, and that a US version almost saw the light of day a few years ago on Fox. — AFP-Relaxnews