Vanessa Hudgens reveals why she is ‘grateful’ for her romance with Zac Efron

Actress Vanessa Hudgens at the MTV Video Music Awards in California. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 23 — Vanessa Hudgens recently opened up about her past romance with Zac Efron and how grateful she was of the relationship.

According to reports, Hudgens shared with the Awards Chatter podcast that she reflected fondly on the relationship that started in 2005 after they both starred in Disney’s High School Musical.

“It started off really organically. I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time.

“We kinda blew up. It was this massive phenomenon and [all] eyes were on me. And it’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, it kind of kept me stabilised and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well.”

The pair parted ways in 2010 and Hudgens also shared how like everyone else, they did have their ups and downs. “Of course, everything is not always happy and dandy. I remember one time we did have a fight and it was while we were at rehearsals.

“And I remember Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, ‘Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right?”

Hudgens went on to add that she always put work first saying: “I pride myself on being a professional, so I was like that aside we are going to move forward and do what we need to do and we sorted it all out. I think because I was so young, I think that relationship stabilised me.”