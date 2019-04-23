Netflix debuts first look at Spike Lee’s ‘See You Yesterday’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix sci-fi adventure drama ‘See You Yesterday’.

LOS ANGELES, April 23 — Netflix has released the first trailer for Spike Lee’s upcoming sci-fi adventure drama See You Yesterday.

The film revolves around two teenagers who have been trying to build a time machine. When one of their brothers is tragically gunned down by a cop, the teens attempt to go back in time in a bid to save him.

The film stars Eden Duncan-Smith, Dante Crichlow, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Johnathan Nieves, Wavyy Jonez, Brian “Astro” Bradley, Ron Bobb Semple and Myra Lucretia Taylor.

The synopsis of the film reads: “High school best friends and science prodigies C.J. (Duncan-Smith) and Sebastian (Crichlow) spend every spare minute working on their latest homemade invention: Backpacks that enable time travel. But when C.J.’s older brother Calvin dies after an encounter with police officers, the young duo decide to put their unfinished tech to use in a desperate bid to save Calvin. From director Stefon Bristol and producer Spike Lee comes See You Yesterday, a sci-fi adventure grounded in familial love, cultural divides and the universal urge to change the wrongs of the past.”

See You Yesterday will stream on Netflix on May 17.