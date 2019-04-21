Backstreet Boys celebrate turning 26 (VIDEO)

Backstreet Boys has started 2019 strong with a No.1 album and Grammy nomination. — Picture via Facebook

LOS ANGELES, April 21 — 90’s boyband Backstreet Boys took to social media to announce a huge milestone: 26 years in the business.

The band put up an old photo of them performing in their teens, in baggy shirts and equally baggy blue jeans.



”On this day in 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys. From performing in high school gyms to heading out on a world tour this summer (plus a #1 album!!), never could the 5 of us have imagined what the past 26 years would hold. Thank you all! Here’s to many more years!,” so stated their social media message.

The five-member vocal band, consisting of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Nick Carter, are now wrapping their very successful Las Vegas residency. It was the fastest-selling Vegas residency in history and ran from March 1, 2017 and will close by the end of this month on April 27, 2019 right before they start their world tour in May this year.

Backstreet Boys entered the Billboard Albums chart at No.1 with their album “DNA” and even secured a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group with the track Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Head down nostalgia lane with a special 20th anniversary video of their iconic song I Want It That Way.