Joel Edgerton joins the cast of Barry Jenkins’ ‘Underground Railroad’ series

Joel Edgerton is about to co-star in upcoming drama ‘The King,’ which he co-wrote with director David Michôd, alongside Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 20 — The Australian actor and director is set to be one of the stars of a new series directed by Barry Jenkins (of If Beale Street Could Talk and Moonlight fame).

Edgerton will be given the daunting task of playing a slave hunter in the TV adaptation of acclaimed novel The Underground Railroad, which retraces the Southern US’s dark slave-trading history.

Joel Edgerton has been cast in a recurring role in Barry Jenkins’ upcoming series, according to Variety.

The Australian actor will be part of the cast of The Underground Railroad, which is being developed for Amazon Prime Video. He will play the role of slave hunter Ridgeway, opposite Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Aaron Pierre, who had already been announced as being part of the production.

The series is an adaptation of the 2017 novel of the same title, written by Colson Whitehead.

The book was awarded the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in the Fiction category, as well as the National Book Award and the Arthur-C. Clarke Prize, that very same year.

The plot follows 16-year-old slave Cora’s escape, as she leaves Georgia in the 1850s, right before the Civil War.

Along with fellow slave Caesar, who had left Virginia, they attempt to reach the Free States via the clandestine The Underground Railroad, the 18th-century network that allowed African American Slaves to escape their terrible condition.

Barry Jenkins, who gave us acclaimed films If Beale Street Could Talk and Moonlight, will be directing the first season’s 11 one-hour episodes, to be streamed on Amazon.

This marks a first for the acclaimed director, who will also be one of the series’ executive producers through his company Pastel Productions, alongside Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

No release date has been announced as of yet.

Joel Edgerton had not been cast in a recurring TV role since 2002, when he was one of the stars of Australian TV series The Secret Life of Us.

The actor recently wrote, directed and starred in the drama Boy Erased, which premiered at the 2018 Telluride Film festival and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews