Adele separates from husband Konecki

Singer Adele arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 20 — Adele's reps have confirmed the singer and husband Simon Konecki have separated.

In a statement yesterday, it was stated that the couple are "committed to raising their son together lovingly". They also asked for privacy and the statement further added that there would be no further comment.

Adele,30, and husband Konecki, 44, have been low-key and very private when it came to their relationship.

They have one son, Angelo, together who was born October 19, 2012.

The singer and songwriter is most known for her heartwrenching love ballads such as Hello and Someone Like You, with 15 Grammys as well as an Academy Award to her name.