Rita Ora teases collaboration with Kygo for ‘Detective Pikachu’ soundtrack

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — The British singer-songwriter has teamed up with the Norwegian producer on Carry On, out today.

⚡️CARRY ON⚡️

I can’t wait to show you my new song with @KygoMusic for @DetPikachuMovie out Friday!!! 🧡 are you ready? Presave at https://t.co/QECxgOy6Z9

🙌🏼 #CarryOn pic.twitter.com/5yeF0tmLjn — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 15, 2019

The collaborative track will appear on the original soundtrack of the upcoming film Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, out in theatres on May 10.

The album will feature the film’s original music composed by Henry Jackman — who has previously contributed to the soundtracks of Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Kingsman: The Secret Service among other films.

According to Japanese sources, the record will also include a new track by Lil Uzi Vert, Electricity, produced by Pharrell Williams.

It won’t be Ora’s first contribution to a film soundtrack. The British singer previously collaborated with former One Direction member Liam Payne on For You, featured in the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. She also performed Grateful, written by Diane Warren, for the soundtrack of 2014 drama Beyond the Lights.

Ora and Kygo’s Carry On will release today. In the meantime, watch the official trailer of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu with Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith: — AFP-Relaxnews