Letitia Wright signs up for 'Death on the Nile'

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — British actress Letitia Wright joins the cast of the Agatha Christie adaptation as one of the chief suspects of a murder mystery.

The film will serve as a sequel to the Kenneth Branagh-directed 2017 adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, starring Branagh as the iconic Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Death on the Nile follows Poirot as he attempts to solve the murder of a young heiress while on holiday in Egypt.

The breakout star of last year's box-office hit Black Panther, where she played Wakandan princess and tech whiz Shuri, Wright will star in the adaptation alongside Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Jodie Comer. She will play Rosalie Otterbourne, a suspect in the murder.

Wright has reprised her role as Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War and the soon-to-release Avengers: Endgame, and was also recently seen in Donald Glover's film Guava Island.

Her other upcoming projects include the English-language remake of French hit Le Brio and sci-fi romance Hold Back the Stars with John Boyega. — AFP-Relaxnews