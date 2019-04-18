‘Minecraft the First Movie’ digs out March 2022 date

‘Minecraft’ was first released in 2009 and became a generation-defining video game like ‘Pokémon’ and ‘Fortnite.’ — Mojang AB handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, April 18 — Video game sensation Minecraft is on its way to the movies, with a March 2022 date announced and a director chosen.

Since its unassuming debut in 2009, Minecraft has gone from a free PC game to an international merchandising sensation.

It’s available on every modern console, as well as Android and iOS devices, backpacks, pyjamas, plushies and pencil cases.

After a story-driven spin-off of the creative construction game expanded across computers, consoles, and even onto Netflix via a special interactive edition, Minecraft is being prepared for theatrical release on March 4, 2022 in US theatres.

The film will follow a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers, the official Minecraft blog announced, all set on saving the beautiful, blocky Overworld from the malevolent, destructive Ender Dragon.

Warner Bros is overseeing development and director Peter Sollett is also on board, having helmed high school band comedy drama Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist.

He’s also directed episodes of The Path and this year’s NBC New York apartment block drama The Village, and wrote his first feature, Long Way Home, something that he’s also doing for Minecraft the First Movie.

He’s worked with some of Hollywood’s big names, too, having directed Michael Cera and Kat Dennings in Nick & Norah and then Julianne Moore, Ellen Page and Steve Carell in Freeheld.

Vu Bui, COO at Microsoft-owned Minecraft studio Mojang, is assigned to the project as one of its producers, along with Roy Lee, whose credits range from The Lego Movie and How to Train Your Dragon franchises to It and The Ring as well another upcoming video game adaptation in Just Cause and a remake of Fortnite and PUBG genre inspiration Battle Royale. — AFP-Relaxnews