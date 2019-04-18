Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to host Mahler’s ‘Ode to Life’

Conductor Mark Wigglesworth is all set to lead Mahler’s epic ‘Ninth Symphony’ next weekend. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — After an intriguing programme of Mahler’s epic Fifth Symphony last January, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) continues with the composer’s extravaganza with his Ninth Symphony next weekend at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP).

Mahler completed his last symphony in 1909 in Austria. Hence, its inner movements are firmly grounded in Austria’s indigenous dance rhythms and the waltz.

The work was premiered by the Vienna Philharmonic in 1912.

It was packed with an extraordinary range of emotions; from hysteria to anguish with playfulness, passion, whimsy, malevolence and much more in between.

It is indeed a profound piece of music which leads the listeners to their private meditation on the meaning of life, a contemplation of the past and the destiny of the human race.

Each of Mahler’s gigantic symphonic creations is a deeply personal statement.

His Ninth, frequently labelled as “an ode to life”, is perhaps the most deeply personal of all life’s experiences and the most intense.

The MPO will be led by Olivier Awards-winning maestro Mark Wigglesworth who is a familiar face at the DFP podium.

Recognised internationally as a masterly interpreter, the British conductor creates performances of great sophistication and rare beauty, with repertoire from Mozart to Tippett.

He has worked regularly with many orchestras from Australia, the US and the UK, and also the ensembles in Europe such as the Gothenburg Symphony, Oslo Philharmonic, Salzburg Mozarteum and Budapest Festival Orchestra.

Be part of an unforgettable Mahler’s fanfare with the MPO on April 27 and 28 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

Visit here for ticket rates and more info.