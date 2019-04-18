Beyonce is bringing ‘Lemonade’ audio to all streaming platforms

Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z perform on stage. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 18 — Variety reports that the audio for Beyonce’s 2016 visual album Lemonade will be available on all music streaming platforms from next Tuesday.

The artist’s sixth studio album was previously exclusively available to stream to Tidal.

The news was reported just hours after Beyonce dropped a surprise album — Homecoming, a Netflix documentary on her historic headlining performance at Coachella 2018, as well as a 40-song album of the live audio from the performance.

Next week’s release will coincide with the third anniversary of Lemonade’s debut on April 23, 2016.

The Lemonade film, which released on HBO along with the album of the same name, featuring poetry by Somali poet Warsan Shire and samples from speeches by Malcolm X, will also be included in the new audio release, per Variety.

Lemonade, Beyonce’s second visual album, features guest vocals from The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jack White and James Blake, and was 2016’s bestselling album, with 2.5 million copies purchased globally. It won Grammys for best urban contemporary album and best music video, as well as a Peabody Award. — AFP-Relaxnews