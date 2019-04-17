Catch BTS on-air at 2pm today with tales behind their recent album success

The boys of BTS have shown just how far a global reach K-pop can have. — Picture courtesy of Apple Music

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Fans who can't get enough of K-pop band BTS can tune in for free today for a special Beats 1 session with Brooke Reese.

Happening on Apple Music at 2pm, BTS will share stories behind their latest mega-hit release Map of the Soul: Persona including what it was like meeting Halsey, who they worked with for title track Boy With Luv.

BTS also shares special insight on the track Ed Sheeran wrote for them, Make It Right.

The special “live” show starts at 2pm and can be listened to here. If you miss it, catch the 11pm encore instead.

Apple Music subscribers however can listen to the show on-demand anytime at this link..

BTS is now the biggest K-pop band in the world smashing YouTube records in a matter of days.

They also guested on Saturday Night Live recently and are the first K-pop band ever to be featured on the popular variety show.