When a (married) man loves another man

April 14 — A man names his lover — male — instead of his wife or teenage son as the sole beneficiary of his life insurance. What happens next is the story of Dear Ex, an award-winning Taiwanese film.

Yet, even anti-adultery viewers of the film might find it hard to dislike the male lover Jie (Roy Chiu), or the husband Zheng Yuan (Spark Chen).

Like life and its many complexities, there's more to these three-dimensional characters than just a sum-up in the synopsis.

Along with spurned, grieving wife San Lian (Ying-Xuan Hsieh) and confused son Cheng Xi (Joseph Huang), the film interweaves their perspectives into a heartbreaking yet heartwarming story that feels unforced.

Released last year, Dear Ex is as entertaining and heartwarming as any Hollywood blockbuster. Perhaps even more.

Multimillion-dollar effects are unnecessary when the film makes the characters relatable and worth caring about, and here each plot twist draws viewers deeper into the story.

The film realistically does not portray all gay men as effeminate stereotypes. (To find out more about diverse personalities in the gay community, drop by a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) hangout spot or ask your queer friend.)

Another refreshing highlight occurs whenever we see things through Cheng Xi's viewpoint, where pen doodle animation fills the screen.

"That's what I used to conteng (scribble) on school exercise books!" comes to mind when one sees these random drawings.

The film also captures Cheng Xi's struggle with adolescence even as he navigates the unique dilemma he finds himself in.

Add "the dead father with a male boyfriend" issue to the teen's deepening voice, rebellious phase and tiffs with a sometimes-overbearing mom, and watch the hormones erupt.

So without being preachy, the film actually proffers a message that life is too short to play pretend.

Instead of trying to confirm to society's expectations, find true joy by staying true to yourself.

How it leads the viewer to this is the magic of Dear Ex though.

Directed by Mag Hsu and Chih-Yen Hsu, the film is now available on Netflix.

Give the first 10 minutes a chance; it is sure to convince you to watch the rest.

After all, the film takes up only 99 minutes of your life and life is too short to miss this one out.