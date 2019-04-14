‘Shazam!’ remains victorious as ‘Little’ beats ‘Hellboy’

Boys will be boys. Shazam and Freddy have a whale of a time figuring out Batson’s powers, and a superhero name. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures Malaysia

LOS ANGELES, April 14 — Warner Bros.’ superhero adventure Shazam! took a victory lap at the domestic box office, retaining the No. 1 spot for the second weekend in a row.

Shazam! added another US$25 million in its sophomore outing, bringing its North American haul to US$94 million. That sum was easily enough to top a crop of newcomers including Universal’s comedy Little, Lionsgate’s remake of Hellboy, and Lakai’s stop-motion animation Missing Link.

While Shazam! continued to entice comic-book fans, Hellboy wasn’t as fortunate. The R-rated fantasy film, based on Mike Mignola’s graphic novel, debuted below expectations with US$12 million from 3,303 locations. Neil Marshall directed the reboot of Hellboy, which sees Stranger Things actor David Harbour assume the role of the red-skinned superhero. The movie was skewered by critics and audiences alike. It holds an abysmal 15 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a disappointing C CinemaScore.

Males accounted for 56 per cent of opening weekend crowds for Hellboy, while 64 per cent of moviegoers were over the age of 25. Lionsgate acquired US and UK rights to Hellboy from Millennium Media, which financed the film. Guillermo del Toro, who directed the original two Hellboy movies starring Ron Perlman, was not involved with the most recent adaptation.

Ticket sales for Hellboy weren’t enough to secure it second place on box office charts. That honour went to Little, a body-swap comedy about a tech mogul (Regina Hall) who transforms back into the 13-year-old version of herself (Marsai Martin) just before a major work presentation. Despite mixed reviews, it generated a solid US$15 million when it launched in 2,667 locations. Universal spent US$20 million to produce Little. Martin, who came up with the premise of the movie, serves as the youngest executive producer of all time.

Little pulled in a mostly older female audience, with women accounting for 65 per cent of ticket buyers and 56 per cent over the age of 25. African Americans made up 43 per cent of crowds, while 28 per cent were Caucasian and 21 per cent were Hispanic. Will Packer, known for his work on Girls Trip, Night School, and the Ride Along franchise, produced the PG-13 comedy, which was directed by Tina Gordon.

Meanwhile, Missing Link struggled to draw in audiences, faltering with US$5.8 million when it opened on 3,413 screens. Although it received some of the best reception among new releases — it has an 88 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and a B+ CinemaScore — the stop-motion animated adventure just barely cracked the top 10 in its debut.

From Laika, the studio behind Coraline and ParaNorman, Missing Link follows a myths and monsters investigator who sets off to prove the existence of a mythical creature called Mr. Link. Directed by Chris Butler, the voice cast of Missing Link includes Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Emma Thompson.

This weekend’s final fresh offering After, a YA romantic drama launched in eighth place with US$6.2 million from 2,138 theatres. — Variety.com/Reuters