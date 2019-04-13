Glenn Close joins Amy Adams in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

Glenn Close will star alongside Amy Adams in the film based on a bestselling 2016 memoir. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 13 — One of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses, Glenn Close, has boarded Hillbilly Elegy, a multi-generational movie from Ron Howard of The Da Vinci Code and Arrested Development fame.

She’s collected a phenomenal seven Oscar nominations, 10 Golden Globe nods (three of which were wins), and 14 Emmy recommendations (another three wins).

Now Glenn Close is the second actress to join Hillbilly Elegy, after Amy Adams of Justice League and Arrival joined last week.

Based on a bestselling 2016 memoir by financial investor J. D. Vance, Hillbilly Elegy explores the author’s family background in Ohio and, earlier, Kentucky, illustrating their struggle to escape a long-running cycle of poverty, abuse, and addiction in order to gain a permanent foothold in middle-class America.

With Adams playing J. D.’s addiction-entangled mother Bev, Close comes in as Mamaw, J. D.’s tough maternal grandmother.

Close has previously had starring roles in the late 1980s Fatal Attraction and Dangerous Liaisons, the 1990s 101 Dalmations and Air Force One, early 2000s legal thriller Damages, and even popped up in Guardians of the Galaxy and the CGI Warcraft movie.

As well as Hillbilly Elegy, she has signed up for historical musical drama Sunset Boulevard as Norma Desmond, a silent movie star swept aside by a new era of cinema.

Howard is directing and producing Hillbilly Elegy for Netflix, which optioned the movie from Vance. — AFP-Relaxnews