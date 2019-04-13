BTS beats own YouTube record with ‘Boy with Luv’ single

BTS is already racking up records with its new single.— YouTube screenshot

SEOUL, April 13 — Korean boyband sensations BTS just dropped their latest album "Map of the Soul: Persona" and are already breaking records.

The lead track from the album, Boy with Luv, has already surpassed 70 million hits on YouTube. It also smashed BTS' previous YouTube record by hitting 60 million hits in just 17 hours and 45 minutes.

BTS had previously claimed the fastest video to reach 60 million views with their song Idol.

Boy with Luv also topped iTunes charts in 86 countries, as well as their Hanteo record sales record reaching 1,479,930 sales on Hanteo on the first day of sales.

That's a hugely impressive number considering their last album "Love Yourself: Tear" recorded 1,003,527 copies in a week.

Check out BTS' latest YouTube video below if you haven't. It also features singer Halsey.