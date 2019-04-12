Zendaya-led 'Euphoria' unveils teaser and release date (VIDEO)

US actress Zendaya Coleman attends the 2018 MTV Movie & TV awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica June 16, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 12 — The HBO original series starring Zendaya will premiere on June 16 on HBO.

The dark drama centres on a group of teenagers navigating friendship, love, identity, trauma, drugs, sex and social media. The show's eight-episode first season will make its debut on Sunday, June 16. A teaser for the HBO original was also released today.

Actress and singer Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Greatest Showman) plays Rue, a troubled 17-year-old with addiction problems.

“I promise you, if I could be a different person, I would,” she says in the just-released teaser. “Not because I want it, but because they do.”

Maude Apatow (Girls), Eric Dane (The Last Ship) and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects) also star, with Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer and Algee Smith rounding out the cast.

Euphoria is based on the Israeli series of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

The project is written and executive produced by Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation). Other executive producers include Drake, Future the Prince, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. — AFP-Relaxnews