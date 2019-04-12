West End star Carole Stennett ready to rock Malaysian fans with Whitney Houston and Tina Turner hits

The British singer and actress is one of four West End talents who will perform in the upcoming ‘Stars of The West End Sing Rock Musicals’ concert. ― Picture courtesy of British Theatre Playhouse

PETALING JAYA, April 12 ― Following last year’s successful Definitive Rat Pack show, London’s West End stars are back in town for a one-night-only spectacle of famous pop-rock hits.

Stars of The West End Sing Rock Musicals will feature iconic hits from popular musicals such as We Will Rock You (Queen), Thriller ― Live (Michael Jackson), The Bodyguard (Whitney Houston), Tina: The Musical (Tina Turner), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dreamgirls and Motown: The Musical.

The show will also feature songs from The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables as an added bonus for fans in Malaysia.

The songs will be performed by four renowned British musical theatre stars ― Shona Lindsay, Carole Stennett, Mike Sterling and Ricardo Afonso ― who wowed audiences in highly-acclaimed West End musicals back home.

Ahead of the concert, Malay Mail spoke to Stennett, who will step into the big shoes of Whitney Houston and Tina Turner in just a matter of weeks.

The singer and actress from Haringey, North London has just returned from the China tour of The Bodyguard musical where she took on the lead of Rachel Marron (famously played by Houston in the 1992 film).

It will be her first visit to Malaysia.

Stennett has previously performed in ‘The Lion King’, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and most recently, as Rachel Marron in the China tour of ‘The Bodyguard’ musical. ― Picture courtesy of British Theatre Playhouse

“I am very excited. I have heard great things about performing here ― how the fans are very supportive, know all the songs, love live music, theatre and the arts in general,” she told Malay Mail in an exclusive email interview.

“Fans can expect to see and hear a taste of quality musical theatre. It’s going to be a great experience that will leave you feeling uplifted.”

Of Jamaican heritage, Stennett began singing from a young age and knew she wanted to sing for a living when she discovered it was her happy place.

Leading up to her Malaysian debut, Stennett will be poring over the lyrics and melodies of the two incredible divas.

“Both Whitney and Tina are phenomenal, outstanding performers. I try not to think of it as stepping into their roles but more paying homage to the incredible talent of both ladies.

“I look at it as a way to show my appreciation for the path they have made possible for so many performers after them,” she said.

Stennett’s passion for music and singing earned her a nomination for the West End Frame Award for Understudy of the Year 2016 for her role as alternate Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard UK Tour, London’s West End and Toronto.

She has also played Nala in The Lion King, Sapphire in From Page to Stage and Ronnette in Little Shop of Horrors to name a few.

To make it into the competitive world of musical theatre and performing arts, Stennette said it was important for performers to remember why they do what they do and to really enjoy the job despite the challenges.

“For most of us, there will be more rejection from jobs than acceptance, so you are in this for the long run. As long as you remain positive, keep working on your craft and enjoy it, you’ll be fine,” she said.

Asked what the toughest thing was about performing in a foreign city, Stennette said sleeping in different beds can be difficult for her neck and back especially.

“But as long as I have regular massages this doesn’t really become a problem,” she said.

Stennette takes care of her voice with plenty of rest, water and exercise.

“I try not to talk too much either. Also, vocal warm-ups and vocal massages are a big help.”

Stars of The West End Sing Rock Musicals is produced and presented by the British Theatre Playhouse in association with Worldwide Entertainment.

Catch the show on Sunday, April 28, 8pm at Grand Ballroom, Sunway Hotel Spa & Resort. Tickets are priced at RM150, RM190, RM280 and RM380, available for purchase at britishtheatreplayhouse.com and well as ticketcharge.com.my.