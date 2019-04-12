Marlon Wayans joins Sofia Coppola's 'On The Rocks'

Actor Marlon Wayans attends the NBC Summer Press Day at Universal Studio in Universal City, California May 2, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 12 — Wayans joins a cast that includes Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation, Angie Tribeca) and Bill Murray (Lost In Translation, The Grand Budapest Hotel).

On the Rocks centres on a young mother (played by Jones); long estranged from her playboy father (Murray), she reconnects with him on an adventure through New York. Details about Wayans' character are not yet known.

The joint venture between Apple and A24 will be directed by Coppola, who will also produce, along with Youree Henley. This is Coppola's second A24 project after The Bling Ring.

Mitch Glazer and Roman Coppola are also executive producing. The film will be shot in New York.

Actor and comedian Wayans is the co-creator and star of the Warner Bros TV sketch series The Wayans Bros, his NBC comedy series Marlon, and the Scary Movie franchise. He also appeared in the Coen Brothers' The Ladykillers, Requiem for a Dream, and Naked. He co-wrote and starred in White Chicks and Littleman, and will shortly be seen in Netflix movie Sextuplets, where he also has a co-writing credit.

Coppola most recently directed 2017's The Beguiled, which won her the Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews