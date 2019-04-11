Winona Ryder and John Turturro to feature in HBO’s series ‘The Plot Against America’

John Turturro will be seen alongside Winona Ryder in a miniseries based on a Philip Roth novel. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 11 — The Plot Against America’s cast list is expanding.

Joining the adaptation of the novel by Philip Roth are Winona Ryder (Dracula, Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, Black Swan, Stranger Things) and John Turturro (The Big Lebowski, Transformers, Monk); Zoe Kazan (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Morgan Spector (Homeland, Boardwalk Empire) and Anthony Boyle (stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) have already been cast.

The Plot Against America series will feature six episodes inspired by Philip Roth’s 2004 book, which won the Sidewise Award.

The author rewrites American history and presents a Jewish family in New Jersey, witnessing the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator and a supporter of the Nazi regime who, after defeating Franklin D. Roosevelt, goes on to become President of the United States in 1940 and makes the country fascist.

Winona Ryder will star as Evelyn Finkel, an unmarried woman who has been caring for her disabled mother for ten years.

The series will be written and executive produced by David Simon and Ed Burns (The Corner, The Wire). Filming began this week. — AFP-Relaxnews