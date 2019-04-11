Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra brings back musical gems of 20th century

Acclaimed Japanese violin virtuoso Ryu Goto will make his debut at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas next weekend. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is all set to bring back the musical gems from the 20th century next weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Maestro Roberto Abbado will return to the podium to weave magic on the MPO since their last collaboration in the Carmina Burana concerts last November at DFP.

This time around, the MPO will present Prokofiev’s Classical Symphony, Shostakovich’s Symphony No.1 and Kabelvsky’s Suite from The Comedians.

All works are music of jollity, fun, high spirits and good humour, which is set to delight the audience.

The MPO will also perform Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D, which will witness its debut collaboration with Japanese violin virtuoso Ryu Goto.

He made his debut at the Pacific Music Festival in Japan at seven and has since been appeared as soloist with the world’s leading orchestras including The Philadelphia Orchestra, the New York and London Philharmonics, Münchner Philharmoniker, Frankfurt Radio Symphony, as well as the Sydney, Shanghai and NHK Symphony Orchestras.

A graduate from Harvard University, Goto has performed at prestigious venues including the Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Tokyo Suntory Hall, Sydney Opera House and Shanghai Grand Theater, with conductors such as Lorin Maazel, Tan Dun, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Fabio Luisi, Leonard Slatkin, Kent Nagano and Myung-Whun Chung.

Discover the depth and genius of these classical masterpieces on April 20 and 21 at 8.30pm and 3pm respectively.

In addition to his concerts with the MPO, Goto will be involved in a masterclass on April 18, 2019 at 5.30pm at DFP where he will share his expertise and knowledge to music enthusiasts.

Click here for ticket rates and more info.