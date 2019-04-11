Jason Segel brings together Sally Field and Richard E. Grant for new series

At 72, Sally Field has already won three Emmy awards, two Oscars and a Golden Globe. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 11 — Jason Segel, best known for playing Marshall Eriksen in the comedy series How I Met Your Mother, is this summer launching production on his first series as creator — Dispatches From Elsewhere. The anthology series from Segel will put two top actors, Sally Field and Richard E. Grant in the spotlight.

For his first ever television creation, the former star of How I Met Your Mother called upon two well-known actors, Sally Field (Forrest Gump) and Richard E. Grant (Downton Abbey), who have both joined the series set to begin shooting this summer in Philadelphia, USA, according to US media reports.

Although the storyline remains mysterious, available information indicates a narrative that centres around a group of ordinary people going through difficult moments in life and looking to make sense of it all. Sally Field will play a housewife who has just lost her husband and Richard E. Grant will take the role of a charismatic leader of a secret organisation.

Transgender actress Eve Lindley has also been selected to appear in this anthology series to play a transgender character who stops studying to work as a professor in an art museum. It has also been noted that Jason Segel himself will also play a role in his own series; however no further details are available at the moment.

The first season will be composed of 10 one-hour episodes under the leadership of Jason Segel who will manage the script in addition to the production. Segel will also executive produce the series along with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Garrett Basch. The final results are expected to air in 2020 on US channel AMC.

In recent years, Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globes-nominated Richard E. Grant has appeared in Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey. And, more recently, the British actor was seen opposite Melissa McCarthy in the dramatic movie Can You Ever Forgive Me? released in 2018 in the United States.

Meanwhile, Sally Field, a regular of television series, has already won two Oscars for best actress in 1980 and 1985. She recently headlined the series Maniac alongside Emma Stone and Jonah Hill on Netflix in 2018, in the role of Dr Greta Mantleray. — AFP-Relaxnews