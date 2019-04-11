Childish Gambino’s new film, ‘Guava Island,’ to premiere on Amazon this weekend

Childish Gambino arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 11 — Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, confirmed that the film will premiere on Amazon Prime on Saturday morning.

Released in partnership with New Regency and Amazon Studios, Guava Island will debut on Amazon Prime for free (without an Amazon Prime subscription) for 18 hours beginning at 12:01am (PST) on Saturday. According to Vanity Fair, it will also stream once the same day on Amazon’s Twitch platform at 5pm (PST).

Earlier this week, word came that Guava Island will also air on YouTube after Gambino’s headlining performance at Coachella — as part of the festival’s live stream.

im going to be showing "Guava Island!" on saturday for free after my performance.



You can watch it here @ https://t.co/kJT2Rf8LF1 — donald (@donaldglover) 11 April 2019

Inspired by Fernando Meirelles’ Brazilian drama City of God and Prince’s Purple Rain, the movie is a tropical thriller in which Glover’s character tries to throw a music festival in his hometown Guava Island.

The project — written by Glover’s brother Stephen — was shot largely in secret in Cuba. “There was a bootcamp everyone went through when they came in. You get to see what happens to your brain when you can’t Google every single question you have,” said producer Carmen Cuba to Vanity Fair.

Guava Island is directed by Japanese-American filmmaker Hiro Murai, who previously collaborated with Glover on Atlanta.

“In addition to Rihanna, the film also stars Letitia Wright of Black Panther and Nonso Anozie. — AFP-Relaxnews