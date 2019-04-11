Anwar to face spicy satay and tough queries on ‘Hot Ones’ with actress Maya Karin

Maya Karin is looking forward to seeing a different side of the prime minister-in-waiting on ‘Hot Ones.’ — Screengrab from Twitter/iflixMY

PETALING JAYA, April 11 — Actress and television host Maya Karin will be putting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the “hot seat” for an upcoming interview on Hot Ones.

The show is based on a web series in the United States where guests are quizzed over a meal of chicken wings that get increasingly spicy as the interview goes on.

iflix Malaysia has put a local twist on the show by choosing to serve up some fiery satay instead.

A tweet on their official Twitter account announced Anwar as the show’s first guest and called for social media users to share their tough questions for the Port Dickson MP with them.

Maya told Malay Mail that she was looking forward to seeing a different side of the future prime minister.

“I’m looking forward to the interview with him and seeing a more personal side of him,” she said.

“It’ll be fun and I’ll push him for answers to questions that have rarely been asked.”

Mampukah @anwaribrahim menahan kepedasan sate Hot Ones sambil menjawab soalan panas daripada anda? @maya_karin akan mengacarakan temubual pedas #HotOnes dengan bakal Perdana Menteri Malaysia. Tweet atau DM soalan anda sebelum 12 April! #iflixOriginals #DSAnwarIbrahim pic.twitter.com/Yj4XVPxU9v — iflix Malaysia (@iflixMY) April 10, 2019

The Ombak Rindu star also said she won’t hold back when it comes to subjecting Anwar to the array of super spicy condiments guests will have to endure throughout the interview.

Interviewees on the American web series usually start out with a relatively mild hot sauce such as sriracha, which has a rating of 2,200 Scoville units, before ending with the show’s own custom sauce called “The Last Dab,” which has an eye-watering rating of 2,000,000 Scoville units.

The Scoville scale measures the pungency of chilli peppers.

“I’ve done the challenge already, now it’s his turn. I’m just gonna keep pouring on the sauce,” said Maya.

The actress hopes to interview other prominent Malaysians in episodes to come, such as former New Straits Times group chief editor Datuk A. Kadir Jasin and former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

To submit your own burning questions for Anwar on Hot Ones, check out iflix Malaysia’s tweet.