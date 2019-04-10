Sequel to ‘Shazam!’ already underway (VIDEO)

‘Shazam!’ has Zachary Levi as the grown superhero form of teenage boy Billy. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures Malaysia

LOS ANGELES, April 10 — Shazam! won’t be a mere flash in the pan, even if its box office reign will be tempered by the arrival of Avengers: Endgame.

Hot off its opening weekend — and further encouraging additional moviegoers to see it in theatres — Shazam! will continue after one of its writers was asked to return for a sequel.

Henry Gayden, who co-wrote the superhero action comedy’s story and penned its screenplay, is in the frame to write a second film for Warner Bros studios DC Films and New Line Cinema.

That’s according to TheWrap, which cites an insider source, and emphasises the worldwide box-office-topping performance of Shazam! over its April 5-7 opening weekend.

Starring Asher Angel as Billy, a boy who receives the ability to transform into superpowered hero Shazam (played by Zachary Levi), the movie uses its adult-teen lead and relatively light-hearted tone to offer a fresh take on superhero stories.

It has a clear run at the box office until the week of April 26, when Marvel’s record-breaking blockbuster titan and 11-year Infinity Saga closer Avengers: Endgame arrives.

Before a second Shazam! lands, it seems that there’ll be an introduction for the character’s eventual rival Black Adam.

Action movie star and Shazam! executive producer Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and explained that the first film’s success paves the way for a Black Adam movie, with filming to begin “in about a year” and Johnson still expected to play the lead role. — AFP-Relaxnews