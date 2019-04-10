Season four of ‘Preacher’ will be the last

Actors Joseph Gilgun (left), Dominic Cooper (centre) and Ruth Negga have played the three main characters on ‘Preacher’ since 2016. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 10 — The series adapted from the comic of the same name is nearing its end on AMC. Its producer, Seth Rogen, who is also the series’ co-creator, announced that the fourth season will mark the end of the special trio’s adventures. Preacher season four will make its debut on August 4, 2019 with a final series of 10 episodes.

It’s the end of the road for the US series. While Preacher was renewed for a fourth season in November 2018, the season co-produced by Rogen will take its final bow this August. The American comedian and producer announced the news on his Twitter account in a short 15-second video:

In addition to revealing the end of the series, Rogen also revealed the release date for the final season as this August 4 on US television channel AMC. The filming for this last season was moved from Albuquerque to Australia. This announcement comes only four days after Rogen and Evan Goldberg, both producers on the series, signed a lucrative contract with Lionsgate.

Television channel AMC launched Preacher in 2016, adapted from the comic of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon in 1995. The story follows the adventures of priest Jesse Custer who develops supernatural powers after being possessed by an entity known as Genesis. He gains the ability to control anyone simply by using the power of his voice. He becomes the only one able to find God, who has deserted his duties in Heaven. In his quest to locate God, he is helped by his old girlfriend and an Irish vampire. Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) takes the lead role, accompanied by Joseph Gilgun and Ruth Negga, both former actors on the British series Misfits. ― AFP-Relaxnews