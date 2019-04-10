Rapper Future teases collaboration with Elton John

Rapper Future performing at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 10 — A few days after hinting at a collaboration with Drake, Future posted a picture of himself with the legendary English musician.

“Me and my brother @eltonjohn leaving the studio. Love is Love,” reveals the caption of the post showing both artists wearing sunglasses and tracksuits. No additional details have been revealed yet about their upcoming collaboration.

Although the announcement may surprise some, Elton John has often shown a genuine interest in hip-hop — collaborating with several rappers over the years. He played the piano and lent his voice as background vocals for Kanye West’s 2010 All the Lights. He also did a cameo on Young Thug’s High, in which Elton John’s 1972 classic Rocket Man provides the key sample for the track.

Future is currently working on the follow-up to his seventh studio album, Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD. On Thursday, the rapper also teased on his Instagram Stories that the sequel to his collaborative project with Drake, What a Time To Be Alive, may be in the works.

Meanwhile, Elton John biopic Rocketman — starring Taron Egerton as the iconic British singer-songwriter — will be released in cinemas on May 31. ― AFP-Relaxnews