Emma Stone, Ralph Fiennes sign on for horror comedy ‘The Menu’

British actor Ralph Fiennes has been tapped to star in upcoming film ‘The Menu’. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 10 — Ralph Fiennes and Emma Stone have joined the cast of Alexander Payne’s next film, satirical thriller The Menu.

Produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay via Gary Sanchez Productions, the dark comedy centres on a culinary event at an exclusive restaurant on an island, which turns out to be to die for.

The Menu will follow a young couple who travel to the remote island for the event. Stone (The Favourite) will play one half of the couple, while Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) will play the head chef of the high-end restaurant, whose lavish tasting menu contains some unwelcome surprises.

The script will be written by Will Tracy (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Succession) and Seth Reiss (Late Night With Seth Meyers).

Payne most recently directed 2017’s Downsizing, which starred Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig. He has received critical acclaim for films such as Election, Sideways, The Descendants, and Nebraska, which were all nominated for Academy Awards. 2005’s Sideways and 2012’s The Descendants both won the Oscar for best screenplay. ― AFP-Relaxnews