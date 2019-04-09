Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’ approaches Kumail Nanjiani

Actor, writer and director Kumail Nanjiani, pictured at the Apple TV+ event, March 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 9 — It looks like Silicon Valley co-star Kumail Nanjiani is joining Angelina Jolie in a new Marvel project, space epic The Eternals.

With Jolie expected to star as Sersi, member of a race of superhuman beings called the Eternals, Nanjiani is being linked with another central role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

The Eternal is to become part of a fourth phase of MCU storytelling which, after late-April’s Infinity Saga closer Avengers: Endgame, begins with July 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Alongside The Eternals, it is thought that Phase Four will include continuations of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther adventures, as well as a long-awaited Black Widow solo movie and the martial arts-focused Shang Chi.

Nanjiani’s role is not yet known, though The Eternals is expected to revolve around Sersi and another character called Ikaris, father of Ancient Greek legend Icarus according to comic book chronology.

The Eternals also have a connection to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame antagonist Thanos, who is one of the Eternals but is also associated with their rivals, the Deviants.

The film is to be directed by rising star Chloé Zhao, toast of the festival and independent awards circuit for rodeo drama The Rider.

Nanjiani’s casting news came just before the release yesterday of the debut trailer for Stuber, a buddy cop action comedy in which he co-stars with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista. — AFP-Relaxnews