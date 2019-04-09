Jack Whitehall cast alongside Idris Elba in ‘Mouse Guard’

Jack Whitehall poses at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in Los Angeles October 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 9 — According to entertainment publication The Hollywood Reporter, English actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, who has already appeared in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018) and Bad Education (2015), is joining the cast of Mouse Guard, based on the US comic series of the same name created by David Petersen.

The cast of the feature production already includes Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation, Prometheus), Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Maze Runner, Game of Thrones) and SamsonKayo (Timewasters).

Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind The Maze Runner series, will produce Mouse Guard, with the cameras set to roll in May.

Distributed by Fox, the project has been likened to a Game of Thrones with mice. The story takes place in a medieval world where the Order of the Guard protects all rodents in the kingdom against the dangers which have threatened them for many years. The enemies include predators such as foxes and eagles and other threats. But Kenzie, Saxon and Lieam discover a plot that threatens the kingdom.

Whitehall will play Kenzie, the calm, measured member of the Guard. In the meantime, he will also star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, scheduled for release in July 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews