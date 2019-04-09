Halsey teases new track with K-pop band BTS

K-pop sensation BTS revealed a snippet of their upcoming single ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring American singer Halsey. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 9 — On Sunday, South Korean entertainment company BigHit, which manages BTS, shared a teaser of the collaborative track Boy With Luv, which will be the band’s lead single for their upcoming album.

The video is set in an old-school theatre named after BTS’s upcoming album Map of the Soul: Persona. Halsey — dressed in pink from head to toe — closes up a ticket booth and walks past the band’s seven members sitting on a bench on the sidewalk, also all dressed in pink. The clip then jumps to BTS performing beneath a neon sign that reads “Love”, before the song’s title appears in English and Korean.

The title Boy With Luv recalls BTS’s 2014 single Boy In Luv, featured in their second extended play Skool Luv Affair. The track will appear on their upcoming studio album Map of the Soul: Persona, which follows their Love Yourself trilogy.

According to the music video teaser, Boy With Luv will be released on April 12 — the same day Map of the Soul: Persona premieres worldwide.

Discover the song’s teaser: — AFP-Relaxnews