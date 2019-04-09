Beyonce teams up with Netflix for surprise project ‘Homecoming’

Beyonce made Coachella-history in 2018, becoming the first woman of colour to headline the music festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 9 — On Sunday, Netflix tweeted out an announcement that a Beyonce-related project would be coming to the streaming platform on April 17.

While details about the exact nature of Homecoming have not been revealed yet, the teaser can be read as evoking Beyonce’s last performance at Coachella. Last year, the singer opened her performance with a rendition of Crazy in Love, during which she was wearing a yellow hoodie with the Greek letters Beta Delta Kappa.

Earlier this year, the singer also launched a scholarship programme called the “Homecoming Scholars Award Programme”. The initiative provided four Historically Black Colleges and Universities a US$25,000 (RM102,463) scholarship each, to award to a student of their choice.

The announcement came days after Us Weekly reported that Beyonce has teamed up with Netflix for a Coachella documentary. The film is set to feature her entire set at the 2018 edition of the music festival, as well as unseen footage of the performance.

Beyonce’s Homecoming will be available on Netflix on April 17. — AFP-Relaxnews